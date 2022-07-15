Mason City native confirmed by US Senate to become federal judge in Iowa’s southern district
WASHINGTON — A Mason City native has won US Senate approval to become a federal judge in Iowa.
Stephen Locher was confirmed on Thursday to the lifetime federal judgeship for the Southern District of Iowa. Locher was recommended for the post by both of Iowa’s US Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. That was after a unanimous endorsement by an Iowa-based judicial selection commission convened by the senators.
Locher is a graduate of Notre Dame and Harvard Law School who went on to be a clerk for the Eighth Circuit US Court of Appeals. He then spent four years in Chicago as an associate at a law firm before joining the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa in 2008.
In 2013, Locher became a partner at Belin McCormick P.C. in Des Moines, a role he held until 2020 when he was selected as a United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Iowa.
Locher becomes the second federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa that is a native of Mason City. Stephanie Rose is currently the Chief District Judge in the Southern District. She was appointed to the Southern District bench in 2012.