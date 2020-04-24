Mason City nail salon placed on probation, fined
MASON CITY — A consent agreement has been issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health after complaints about a Mason City nail salon.
Tips and Toes in the Willowbrook Mall was ordered closed by the state in later March after receiving several complaints about cleanliness.
Among the complaints fielded by the state were a customer contracting a fungal infection after getting nails in June 2018; in the summer of 2019 complaints about sanitation and an employee not wearing gloves while working on a customer’s nails; and another complaint from a long-term customer that she had contracted dermatitis consistent with the business using a hazardous chemical in greater quantities than considered safe.
Under the agreement, the salon will pay $3000 in fines within the next four months, submit to one unannounced state inspection and pay the costs incurred with it, and remain on probation for six months.