Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations

MASON CITY — A Mason City nail salon has been fined $7500 for numerous violations of the health code.

VV Nails & Spa at 4013 4th Southwest has entered into a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences after a public health investigator found 13 different violations during an unannounced visit to the salon on February 14th.

The investigator observed two unlicensed employees providing services for clients. Among the other violations reported include keeping cleaning supplies in unlabeled bottles, failure to properly store, sterilize and disinfect instruments and supplies, failure to clean pedicure stations, as well as not keeping client and appointment records.

The board recently approved a settlement agreement with VV Nails & Spa which includes paying a civil penalty of $7500, ensuring that all employees complete two hours of continuing education in Iowa infection control law, and that the business may be randomly inspected at any time within two years.

