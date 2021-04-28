      Weather Alert

Mason City murder suspect waives right to speedy trial, wants $1 million bond reduced

Apr 28, 2021 @ 11:30am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who this week pleaded not guilty to murder has now waived his right to a speedy trial and wants his bond reduced.

38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez is accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson. A criminal complaint states that Gonzalez fired a handgun with pre-meditation at Creviston, striking him fatally in the torso. Gonzalez was arrested the following Monday after a standoff with authorities in Algona. Gonzalez filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday.

His lawyer Parker Thirnbeck on Tuesday filed motions in Cerro Gordo County District Court saying the defendant has waived his right to a speedy trial, that Thirnbeck would not be available for a trial starting on July 13th as had originally been set by the court, and asked for a hearing to see if the bond on Gonzalez could be lowered. Gonzalez is currently being held in jail on $1 million cash-only bond. District Judge James Drew has scheduled a bond review hearing for May 4th.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Gonzalez would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

For the latest

Trending
Ordinance could prohibit people from marking their spot ahead of time for the Clear Lake 4th of July parade
Mason City man drops meth baggie in front of cop, heading to prison for five years
Plea change hearing set for man who lost meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store
Not guilty plea from man accused of pocketing money while working at Mason City store
Monday COVID update --- north-central Iowa's active case count rises over weekend