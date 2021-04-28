Mason City murder suspect waives right to speedy trial, wants $1 million bond reduced
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who this week pleaded not guilty to murder has now waived his right to a speedy trial and wants his bond reduced.
38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez is accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson. A criminal complaint states that Gonzalez fired a handgun with pre-meditation at Creviston, striking him fatally in the torso. Gonzalez was arrested the following Monday after a standoff with authorities in Algona. Gonzalez filed a written plea of not guilty on Monday.
His lawyer Parker Thirnbeck on Tuesday filed motions in Cerro Gordo County District Court saying the defendant has waived his right to a speedy trial, that Thirnbeck would not be available for a trial starting on July 13th as had originally been set by the court, and asked for a hearing to see if the bond on Gonzalez could be lowered. Gonzalez is currently being held in jail on $1 million cash-only bond. District Judge James Drew has scheduled a bond review hearing for May 4th.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Gonzalez would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.