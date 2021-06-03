Mason City Municipal Airport sees over 1000 passengers in a month for first time since pandemic started
MASON CITY — The Mason City Municipal Airport has hit a key milestone in bouncing back from the pandemic.
Airport Manager David Sims says the airport saw over 1000 passengers in the month of May, with a total of 1317 passengers passing through the airport. It‘s the highest total the airport has experienced since the start of the pandemic which brought air travel to a virtual standstill.
Sims says while travel out of Mason City is still down about 10% compared to May of 2019, local air travel is recovering much faster than the national average.
Much of the success can be attributed to the new United Express service operated by SkyWest Airlines between Mason City and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. SkyWest replaced the previous carrier Air Choice One on March 1st with 12 weekly round-trip flights using 50 seat regional jets.
Sims says he expects to see passenger numbers return to pre-pandemic levels this summer and hopes to see travel reach thresholds not seen at the airport in nearly a decade.