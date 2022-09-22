KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City multi-family housing project awarded state tax credits

September 22, 2022 11:24AM CDT
MASON CITY — A Mason City multi-family housing project is among 57 housing projects awarded a total of $35 million in statewide workforce housing tax credits to develop new housing.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority says 133 applications were made requesting nearly $79 million from the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program. Projects were scored competitively based on readiness, documented financing, need, local support and participation.

The Federal Avenue Rowhomes will create 11 new multi-family housing rentals in Mason City. A total of $344,183 was awarded in tax credits.

