Mason City men sentenced for Grundy County burglaries
DIKE — The two Mason City men who pleaded guilty to trying to steal automated teller machines in Grundy County have been sentenced.
31-year-old Ryan Marek and 36-year-old Brandon Hufstedler were charged for January 5th incidents in Dike and Reinbeck. They were accused of trying to remove ATMs at Fidelity Bank and Peoples Savings Bank.
Officials say they are also responsible for break-ins and burglaries at a Dike city-owned shop, Delta McKenzie Targets, and the Reinbeck Memorial Building. A city maintenance truck was stolen and was later recovered abandoned.
Marek pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and attempted third-degree burglary and was recently sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison.
Hufstedler pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced as an habitual offender to a total of 15 years in prison.