Mason City men plead not guilty to robbery
MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City men have pleaded not guilty to robbery.
A criminal complaint states that 43-year-old Dalles Dodge and 27-year-old Johnny Hovenga Junior are accused of forcing their way into a Mason City apartment in the 400 block of East State on the night of January 29th. A resident was allegedly assaulted by Hovenga while Dodge took items from the residence.
Both men were charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Both have filed a written plea of not guilty with their trial scheduled to start on August 24th.