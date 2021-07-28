      Weather Alert
Mason City men plead not guilty to robbery

Jul 28, 2021 @ 11:53am

MASON CITY — A pair of Mason City men have pleaded not guilty to robbery.

A criminal complaint states that 43-year-old Dalles Dodge and 27-year-old Johnny Hovenga Junior are accused of forcing their way into a Mason City apartment in the 400 block of East State on the night of January 29th. A resident was allegedly assaulted by Hovenga while Dodge took items from the residence.

Both men were charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Both have filed a written plea of not guilty with their trial scheduled to start on August 24th.

