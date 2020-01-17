Mason City men plead guilty to Clear Lake storage unit break-in
Ezra Marroquin
CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men have pleaded guilty after being accused of breaking into storage units in Clear Lake back in September.
21-year-old Ezra Marroquin and 22-year-old Julian Washington were accused of breaking into seven storage units located in the 200 block of South 24th Street on September 7th. They allegedly used bolt cutters to cut a security fence, entering the units, where they took several items including a television, laptop computer and a tablet. The pair were charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Marroquin pleaded guilty earlier this week to third-degree attempted burglary and was sentenced to two years probation. Washington pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and will be sentenced on February 26th.