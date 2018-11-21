Mason City mayor Schickel says fireworks discussion “shining example of local government at its best” (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved the final reading of an ordinance restricting temporary sales locations for consumer-grade fireworks to the city’s industrial areas, as well as the second readings of ordinances setting July 3rd and 4th from 6:00-11:00 PM as the only time fireworks may be detonated, and new fines for the illegal discharge of fireworks.

Mayor Bill Schickel says the discussion on fireworks-related issues has been well handled by the council and city staff. “I sent an e-mail to city council members and the city administrator last week saying ‘this fireworks discussion has been a shining example of local government at its best’ because not everybody got what they wanted. We have a mixture of views on the city council and in the community about what the best solution to this problem is.”

Schickel says the number of fireworks sales tents that popped up across the community this past summer was a concern for many. “The city council members and others felt that this was a safety issue, to have all those explosives in one area where there’s a lot of people around could present a safety issue. In addition to that, it’s a way to perhaps restricting the use of fireworks by restricting the locations where they can be sold. Can they be sold in Mason City? Yes. We are prohibited from banning the sale, that was a decision made by the state, but it will be restricted to the industrial area.”

Schickel says he supports the idea of making property owners responsible if fireworks are illegally detonated with a $250 fine. “Currently until this ordinance passes, the police would have to see someone in the act of shooting fireworks in order to issue a citation, that’s very difficult. Now, in some circumstances, the property owner will be responsible.”

Schickel made his comments during the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program via the audio player below