Mason City man’s vehicular homicide trial now pushed back to late August

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges after a motorcycle crash last fall has been delayed again.

41-year-old Brandon Kellar was originally charged in October with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with the September 28th accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania in Mason City. 36-year-old Shawn True was a passenger on the motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Mason City police say the investigation determined that Kellar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of greater than the legal limit of .08. A second charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving was filed against Kellar on April 18th.

Kellar’s trial was scheduled to start on July 23rd, but online court records show District Judge James Drew recently approved a continuance in the case, now setting his trial for August 27th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Vehicular homicide by OWI is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.