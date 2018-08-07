Mason City man’s trial set on theft of state benefits

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to defrauding the state out of benefits.

39-year-old Brian Sachen was charged with first-degree theft in Floyd County after authorities say he received over $10,000 in government benefits for his son after he was removed from Sachen’s custody by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Sachen is accused of failing to properly notify state officials that he no longer had custody of his son.

Sachen was due to have his arraignment hearing on Monday in Floyd County District Court, but he filed a written plea of not guilty on July 27th. His trial is scheduled to start on September 18th.

If convicted of first-degree theft, Sachen would face up to ten years in prison.