Mason City man’s murder trial starts today

MASON CITY — The murder trial of a Mason City man gets underway this morning in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

21-year-old Braedon Bowers is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Wraymond Todd during an incident at 325 West State Street on May 30th of last year. Todd died five days later while being treated at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City.

Bowers is expected to rely on a defense of self-defense during the trial. Jury selection is scheduled to start at 9 o’clock at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.