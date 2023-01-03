Mason City man’s kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday

MASON CITY — The kidnapping trial of a Mason City man is scheduled to start tomorrow.

23-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged in June with first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, as well as assault causing bodily injury.

A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days last June, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture. Mason City police and fire medics were called to a report on the afternoon of June 9th that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM Wednesday morning at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, Erreguin-Labra would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole.