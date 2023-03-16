Mason City man’s kidnapping trial rescheduled for June

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man charged with kidnapping has been rescheduled for June.

23-year-old Moises Erreguin-Labra was charged last June with first-degree kidnapping as well as assault causing bodily injury. Mason City police and fire medics were called to a report on the afternoon of June 9th that a female had been assaulted and held against their will for several days by a man known to them.

A criminal complaint states that Erreguin-Labra locked a female victim in a room in a home in the 400 block of 1st Southwest for at least five days last June, not allowing her to leave, and subjecting her to sexual abuse or torture.

The trial originally was scheduled to start in January, but prosecutors had to file for a continuance due to the lead prosecutor being ill and not being able to participate. It was rescheduled for March 7th, but that was postponed due to medical reasons regarding one of the defendant’s attorneys.

The Cerro Gordo County District Court office filed a notice on Tuesday, saying both sides have agreed to have the trial start on June 26th, with five days blocked out for the trial.

If convicted of first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony, Erreguin-Labra would face the rest of his life in prison without the opportunity for parole.