Mason City man’s attempted murder trial delayed to December
By KGLO News
|
Sep 27, 2018 @ 11:48 AM

NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man’s attempted murder trial scheduled to get underway this week has been pushed back to later this year.

31-year-old Trapp Trotter is accused of stabbing a man from Manly on the night of June 2nd during an incident which happened at the Schoolside Apartments in the 600 block of Seventh Street North in Northwood. The victim suffered multiple stab and slash wounds and was taken to Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where he was treated and eventually released.

Trotter pleaded not guilty on July 2nd to charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

A motion for a change of venue due to pre-trial publicity was granted in mid-July, with District Judge Rustin Davenport moving the trial to Bremer County District Court in Waverly.

Trotter’s trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday, but now it has been postponed until December 12th. Attempted murder and first-degree burglary are Class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

