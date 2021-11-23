      Weather Alert

Mason City man withdraws guilty plea in shooting case

Nov 23, 2021 @ 10:57am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of shooting another person in the leg has withdrawn his guilty plea in the case.

Mason City police were called early on the morning of November 9th of last year to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 61-year-old Kevin Bergman, who has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Bergman last month had filed a written plea of guilty as part of a plea agreement to the assault while displaying a dangerous weapon charge, but the court did not accept that plea, with Bergman then making a motion to withdraw the plea and have his case set once again for trial. 

District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled Bergman’s trial to start on December 14th in Cerro Gordo County District Court. 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug, gun charges
Plea change hearing set for Klemme man accused of Clear Lake burglary
Suspended sentences for Mason City man who pleaded guilty to fires at local convenience stores
Men from Mason City, Waterloo convicted on federal armed robbery charges
Mason City man sentenced to ten years on federal meth distribution charge
Connect With Us