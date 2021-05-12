Mason City man with five previous OWI convictions charged with leaving scene of accident, public intoxication
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is possibly facing his sixth operating while intoxicated conviction after being arrested on Tuesday for leaving the scene of an accident.
A criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Jackson at 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, where officers found 62-year-old McKinley Dudley Junior walking around a car he had abandoned on private property after a hit and run accident earlier in the day. Police say he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. He provided a breath test which indicated a blood alcohol content of .351, which is over four times the legal limit for drunk driving. Dudley has five previous OWI convictions.
Dudley has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage, failure to stop in an assured clear distance, open container, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while revoked and public intoxication. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $3434 bond.