Mason City man wins partial victory on appeal of his drug dealing convictions
NORA SPRINGS — A Mason City man has partially won his appeal of his drug dealing convictions.
John Green was arrested by the Nora Springs Police Department in September 2018 after searching a home he and another person were staying in. During a search of the home, police found over 29 grams of cocaine, 57 grams of marijuana and a nine-millimeter handgun.
After agreeing to a trial on the minutes of testimony, Green was found guilty of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp on a taxable substance.
Green appealed the convictions, arguing there was insufficient evidence to support his convictions and that the district court abused its discretion when it admitted evidence regarding the drugs found in the apartment.
The Iowa Court of Appeals in its ruling says because the state provided sufficient evidence that Green possessed marijuana, that conviction stands. The court though says the state provided insufficient evidence that Green possessed a firearm or cocaine and therefore vacates his convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and the corresponding conviction for failure to affix a drug tax stamp.
The court remanded the case back to the district court level for the dismissal of those charges.