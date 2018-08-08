Mason City man who walked away from Beje Clark Residential Facility back in jail

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who walked away from a residential facility without permission has been arrested.

29-year-old Matthew Andersen was a work release prisoner who left the Beje Clark Residential Facility on August 1st and did not return. Andersen was serving a sentence for domestic abuse assault and other counts in Cerro Gordo County. He was admitted to the work release facility on February 27th.

Records show that Andersen was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail shortly before 9 o’clock last night. He’s been charged with escape from custody as a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He’s being held on $100,000 bond.