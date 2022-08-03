Mason City man who set fires at convenience stores has probation revoked, sent to prison
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to fires at two southeastern Mason City convenience stores and was given a suspended prison sentence has now been sent to prison.
At about 4:30 on the morning of September 9th of last year, 26-year-old William Khuns was accused of intentionally lighting garbage on fire which caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree belonging to the HyVee Gas station at 1503 4th Southeast. Khuns was also accused of intentionally setting newspapers on fire that were outside of the YesWay store across the street.
Khuns pleaded guilty in November to one count of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson. District Judge James Drew at the time handed down suspended prison sentences totaling 10 years in prison and placed him on five years probation, as well as ordered him to reside for 180 days at the Beje Clark Residential Facility.
Court records show Khuns violated the terms of his probation twice in June while at Beje Clark, violating the residential rule of verbal abuse on June 14th and that he did not return to the facility at a pre-designated time on June 20th. A separate violation occurred on July 4th when he was arrested on marijuana and methamphetamine possession charges.
A document filed last week in Cerro Gordo County District Court shows Khuns acknowledged that he violated the terms of his probation. Drew ordered that Khuns be sent to prison to serve the 10-year prison sentence and that he also pay a total of $2225 in fines.