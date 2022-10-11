Mason City man wanted for high-speed pursuit arrested

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier this month has been arrested after another pursuit with law enforcement on Monday.

34-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth is accused of stealing a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and South Eisenhower on the night of Saturday October 1st and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Authorities say Wilmarth was able to elude law enforcement but he was identified as the driver through booking and driver’s license photos.

Authorities arrested Wilmarth at about 1:45 Monday morning after he was stopped on his bicycle in the area of 14th and North Monroe. He was arrested a short time later after a foot chase. Authorities say he was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Wilmarth is facing charges including first-degree theft, third-offense possession of a controlled substance, first-degree harassment, and eluding. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $22,000 bond. He’s scheduled to be in court for his preliminary hearing on October 20th.