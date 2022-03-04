Mason City man wanted after pursuit earlier this year in jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man wanted by authorities after being involved in a pursuit earlier this year is in jail.
34-year-old Jared Schneckloth had three active arrest warrants out from Council Bluffs, Woodbury County and Plymouth County and had his driver’s license barred. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy had spotted Schneckloth on the night of January 31st operating a vehicle near Fin and Feather Lake just southeast of the intersection of US Highway 65 and the Avenue of the Saints, with Schneckloth immediately fleeing from the deputy.
A pursuit started near 220th and Quail Avenue and continued south on Quail at speeds of over 110 miles per hour. The pursuit ended near Rockwell where the deputy lost sight of the vehicle, with the vehicle a short time later being located unoccupied on the south end of Rockwell. Schneckloth was not located after an extensive search.
Cerro Gordo County jail records show Schneckloth was booked into the jail shortly before 1 o’clock this morning. He’s being held on a total of $16,000 bond.