Mason City man to serve 90 days in jail on attempted sexual abuse charge

MASON CITY — It’s jail time for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to an attempted sexual abuse charge.

62-year-old Dean Huse was arrested on June 6th and charged with assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury after an incident at an apartment in the 800 block of North Federal. Huse is accused of entering the woman’s apartment and tearing off her swimsuit, and also allegedly attempting to pull a shirt and shorts off of her. A criminal complaint states that the woman had cuts and bruising on her legs.

Huse pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse on August 31st. On Wednesday, Judge Adam Sauer sentenced Huse to 270 days in jail with 180 of those days being suspended. Huse will have to serve one year probation after his jail sentence and be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.