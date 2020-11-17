      Weather Alert

Mason City man to plead guilty to one storage unit break-in, trial for second break-in delayed until February

Nov 17, 2020 @ 10:30am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused in two separate storage unit burglaries earlier this year is pleading guilty in one case while his trial in the other case has been moved to next year.

48-year-old Thomas Hitchcock of Mason City and 40-year-old Shelly Hitchcock of Rockwell were arrested after authorities say they found the pair inside a storage unit after responding to a break-in call at A1 Security Self Storage in the early morning hours of August 21st.

Shelly Hitchcock pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and was given a five-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on three years probation.

Online court records show that Judge Karen Salic on Monday approved scheduling a plea change hearing for Thomas Hitchcock on December 15th.

He is also accused of two counts of third-degree burglary after being accused of stealing multiple items from Atlas Storage in Mason City on April 15th. His trial in that case was originally scheduled to start on December 8th but now has been rescheduled for February 2nd after the recent decision to suspend all jury trials in Iowa until after February 1st due to the pandemic.

