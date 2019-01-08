Mason City man to plead guilty to high speed pursuit charges
By KGLO News
|
Jan 8, 2019 @ 10:50 AM

FLOYD — A Mason City man accused of being involved in a high speed pursuit in Floyd County in October is changing his plea.

51-year-old Sean Wendling was arrested on October 28th after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to pull him over on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd because of a headlight in his vehicle being out. Wendling allegedly sped away through Floyd before ditching his vehicle and hiding in a wooded area east of the truck stops. Wendling was arrested after a brief search. He was allegedly found to have multiple baggies of methamphetamine and the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Kansas.

Wendling was charged with eluding, possession of stolen property and possession of meth with the intent to deliver. His trial was scheduled to start today, but online court records show a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 4th in Floyd County District Court.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Charles City man convicted of murder has sentencing delayed Mason City man arrested after eluding authorities Without any surprises, March 4th will be opening day for new Prestage plant in Wright County Attorney/soldier from Charles City is the new face among Iowa legislative leaders Castro pops into Iowa days before his expected presidential campaign launch Judge rules against rural Manly woman who wants dogs, cats back after over 150 animals taken from alleged “puppy mill”