Mason City man to plead guilty to high speed pursuit charges

FLOYD — A Mason City man accused of being involved in a high speed pursuit in Floyd County in October is changing his plea.

51-year-old Sean Wendling was arrested on October 28th after the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says they tried to pull him over on the Avenue of the Saints near Floyd because of a headlight in his vehicle being out. Wendling allegedly sped away through Floyd before ditching his vehicle and hiding in a wooded area east of the truck stops. Wendling was arrested after a brief search. He was allegedly found to have multiple baggies of methamphetamine and the car he was driving was reported stolen out of Kansas.

Wendling was charged with eluding, possession of stolen property and possession of meth with the intent to deliver. His trial was scheduled to start today, but online court records show a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 4th in Floyd County District Court.