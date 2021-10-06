Mason City man set to plead guilty in burglary case
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of first-degree burglary.
32-year-old Joshua Jasso is accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of South Polk on May 30th, confronting a woman inside the house, taking her phone and keeping it away from her so she was not able to call for help. Jasso allegedly grabbed the woman and would not let her out when she tried to get away. The woman yelled for help with a neighbor coming to assist.
Jasso was scheduled to be tried on October 19th but a plea change hearing was set on Tuesday for October 25th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.