Mason City man set to plead guilty in 2020 shooting
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of shooting another person in the leg last year is set to plead guilty in the case.
Mason City police were called early on the morning of November 9th to the 1100 block of 1st Southeast in response to a subject who had been shot in the leg. After investigating, police arrested 61-year-old Kevin Bergman, who has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Bergman was scheduled to be tried on October 19th, but on Tuesday District Judge Christopher Foy set a plea change hearing in the case for October 25th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.