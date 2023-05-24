Mason City man serving time in prison after Cedar Falls deadly shootout pleads guilty to Cerro Gordo County drug charge

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man serving prison time for being involved in a gun battle last year in Cedar Falls that killed his friend has pleaded guilty in a separate case to drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.

Clear Lake police on December 11th of 2021 made a traffic stop at the intersection of State Highway 122 and North 32nd Street where they say they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search, they allegedly found $2000 in small denominations in the center console, while in the trunk they found a black zippered bag containing a baggie with 6.2 grams of cocaine, two more baggies of marijuana weighing just under 17 grams, a digital scale, and a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

25-year-old Daniel Judon and 19-year-old Arthur Lang of Clear Lake at the time were both charged with two felony controlled substance violations and being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

Judon on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one count of intent to deliver a controlled substance. Attorneys from both sides will recommend a ten year prison sentence when he is sentenced at a later date.

On February 6th of last year, a shootout took place near the intersection of West 22nd Street and College Street in Cedar Falls in which Lang was killed. Judon was sentenced to ten years in prison on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He’s serving his sentence in the Fort Dodge state correctional facility.

Another passenger in Judon and Lang’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, 26-year-old Brandon Mitchell of Mason City, is scheduled to be tried on an attempted murder charge on August 22nd.