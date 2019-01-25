Mason City man sentenced to two years in prison for assault by displaying a dangerous weapon

MASON CITY — It’s two years in prison for a Mason City man arrested last month on weapons charges after wielding a large knife out in public.

23-year-old Anthony Klimke was originally charged with interference with official acts while in possession of a dangerous weapon after an incident on the evening of December 12th. Klimke ran from police with an eight-and-three-quarters inch silver knife in his hand after they were called to the 700 block of North Federal. Police say they later found Klimke in the 700 block of North Washington on some playground equipment, waving the knife around and not listening to commands from the officers.

Klimke earlier this week entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to assault by displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts. Judge Karen Salic has sentenced Klimke to two years in prison on the assault charge and 30 days on the interference with official acts charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.