Mason City man sentenced to ten years for arson, assaulting girlfriend
RUDD — A Mason City man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and setting her home on fire in Floyd County has been sentenced to ten years in prison.
33-year-old Tyrone Jones was accused on January 8th of kicking the victim in the face, back, and back of the head; strangling her to the point she lost consciousness, and burning her with a cigarette. Jones is also accused of stealing two phones and starting a fire at the girlfriend’s home in Rudd before leaving. The victim says Jones tied her hands and feet to her bed with a rope on a previous occasion.
Jones was charged with first-degree arson, domestic abuse assault, third-degree theft and false imprisonment. Jones originally pleaded not guilty to the charges, but as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree arson and one count of domestic abuse assault by strangulation.
District Judge DeDra Schroeder sentenced Jones to ten years in prison on the arson charge and five years on the domestic abuse assault charge, with the sentences to be served at the same time.