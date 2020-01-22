Mason City man sentenced to probation on sexual abuse charge
CHARLES CITY — A Mason City man has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a sexual abuse charge.
34-year-old Chris Ott is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs between April and June of 2010 when Ott was 25 years old. Prosecutors filed the third-degree sexual abuse charge in October.
Ott pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced on Tuesday to five years probation and was ordered to pay a $250 civil penalty. He will also have to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.