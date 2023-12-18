Mason City man sentenced to over eight years in prison on federal meth dealing charge

SIOUX CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison on a methamphetamine sales charge.

32-year-old Jay Eden pleaded guilty back in January to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says as part of a plea agreement, Eden admitted that he and another person, Nathan Carlson, conspired with others between the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021 to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth.

Eden further admitted that on or about September 20th of 2021 that he knowingly distributed more than 50 grams of ice methamphetamine in the Mason City area. Eden was a drug dealer who was getting meth from Minnesota and then re-selling it in the Mason City area.

US District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Eden to 100 months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.