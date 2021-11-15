Mason City man sentenced to life in prison for murder
MASON CITY — A Mason City man found guilty of murder has been given a a mandatory life sentence without the opportunity for parole.
A Cerro Gordo County jury in August found 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez guilty of first-degree murder. Gonzalez was accused of the shooting death of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on the night of March 31st in the area of 3rd Northwest and North Jefferson. Gonzalez was accused of firing a handgun with pre-meditation at Creviston, striking him fatally in the torso. Gonzalez was arrested the following Monday after a standoff with authorities in Algona.
When addressing the court during today’s sentencing hearing, Gonzalez only spoke about his motion for a new trial, saying there were several irregularities that took place during the trial. Gonzalez says the state’s witnesses on multiple occasions made references that violated pre-trial motions and that prosecutors during their closing argument incorrectly discussed the elements of first-degree murder, tainting the jury from being able to return a fair verdict. District Judge DeDra Schroeder said she would rule at a later date on Gonzalez’s motion for a new trial.
Gonzalez demanded a speedy trial, and County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says they were able to put together a good case despite the short amount of time. “I was really pleased with law enforcement and everybody that came together to try this case. He did demand speedy trial, so we had to work hard at making sure our case was appropriate, and we had our witnesses prepared for trial, and it came together very well. The jury decided it was murder in the first degree, and we surely respect that verdict, and we think it’s the right verdict.”
Dalen says Creviston’s family was very supportive of the prosecution of this case. “They were there for the trial, for meetings ahead of time that they were there, so the prosecution team felt very supported by the family. Obviously they’ve lost a loved one, Mike was an important part of their family, and he’s gone because of the actions of Mr. Gonzalez. Now today, Mr. Gonzalez is taking responsibility for that and he will not be out in the public ever again.”
Besides the life sentence, Gonzalez was ordered to pay a total of $150,000 going to the estate of Creviston.
This story was updated/corrected at 11:15 AM