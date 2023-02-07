Mason City man sentenced to jail time for assault at northeastern Mason City home

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to jail time after an assault at a northeastern Mason City home in 2020.

A criminal complaint accused 39-year-old Brian Smith of assaulting another man a little before 1:00 AM on July 19th 2020 at a house in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. Smith allegedly punched the victim and then repeatedly struck the victim in the face and head with a tire iron. The complaint says the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip and other minor cuts to the face.

Smith was arrested this past November on a charge of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony. His trial was originally scheduled to start today, but he filed a written plea of guilty to a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor. Judge Adam Sauer late last week sentenced Smith to 144 days in jail with credit for time served.