Mason City man sentenced to jail after walking away from residential facility
By KGLO News
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 11:35 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who walked away from a residential facility without permission last month has pleaded guilty and is being sent back to jail.

29-year-old Matthew Andersen was a work release prisoner serving a sentence for domestic abuse assault and other counts in Cerro Gordo County. Andersen was admitted to the Beje Clark Residential Facility in Mason City on February 27th, but left on August 1st and was taken back into custody on August 7th.

He originally was charged with the Class D-level felony of escape from custody as a felon, but pleaded guilty to absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor.

Judge Karen Salic recently sentenced Andersen to 180 days in jail to be added to his domestic abuse sentence.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

San Diego hotel developer has less than two weeks to provide loan documents as part of Mason City downtown project (AUDIO) Some areas forecast for flooding, rain fall totals from Tuesday Cedar Rapids prepares as Cedar River rises Debate over debates in governor’s race unresolved Senator Grassley begins questioning of Supreme Court nominee North-central Iowa hunter shot on opening day of squirrel season