Mason City man sentenced to jail after walking away from residential facility

MASON CITY — A Mason City man who walked away from a residential facility without permission last month has pleaded guilty and is being sent back to jail.

29-year-old Matthew Andersen was a work release prisoner serving a sentence for domestic abuse assault and other counts in Cerro Gordo County. Andersen was admitted to the Beje Clark Residential Facility in Mason City on February 27th, but left on August 1st and was taken back into custody on August 7th.

He originally was charged with the Class D-level felony of escape from custody as a felon, but pleaded guilty to absence from custody, a serious misdemeanor.

Judge Karen Salic recently sentenced Andersen to 180 days in jail to be added to his domestic abuse sentence.