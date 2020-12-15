Mason City man sentenced to five years in prison on prostitution, assault charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of soliciting sex from a minor and then sexually assaulting them.
21-year-old James Heginger was accused by authorities of paying a 16-year-old $50 in exchange for a sexual act at a local hotel in late June. Authorities say during the act, the teen changed their mind and revoked consent, with Heginger not stopping.
Heginger originally pleaded not guilty to one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of prostitution. As part of a plea agreement, he entered an Alford plea to charges of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse and prostitution. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
District Judge Colleen Weiland on Monday sentenced Heginger to the maximum possible sentences, five years on the prostitution charge and two years on the assault charge, with the sentences to run at the same time.