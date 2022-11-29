Mason City man sentenced to 45 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

MASON CITY — It’s 45 years in prison for a Mason City gymnastics club owner found guilty of child sexual abuse.

54-year-old Douglas Hagenow was charged last November with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse against a child victim.

Criminal complaints filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court stated that between 2009 and 2014, Hagenow committed sexual acts, with the second-degree sexual abuse charge stating with a female under the age of 12 on at least two separate occasions, and on the third-degree sexual abuse charges with a female under the age of 14.

A jury returned guilty verdicts on all three charges in September.

District Judge DeDra Schroeder on Monday sentenced Hagenow to 25 years in prison on the second-degree sexual abuse charge and ten years each on the third-degree sexual abuse charges, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Hagenow earlier this month was also found guilty twice of contempt of court violations regarding a no-contact order. He received separate 30 day jail terms on those counts.