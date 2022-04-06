Mason City man sentenced to 25 years in prison on sexual abuse charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a sexual abuse charge.
34-year-old Eric Merrill was accused of inappropriately making contact with a victim under the age of six between 2016 and July of last year. Merrill left the state at the start of the investigation into the case, with a nationwide warrant being issued for his arrest. Merrill was arrested in September on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Merrill as part of a plea agreement in January pleaded guilty to the second-degree sexual abuse charge, with prosecutors agreeing to not pursue any other possible sexual abuse or child pornography charges related to items seized at the time of his arrest.
District Judge James Drew sentenced Merrill on Tuesday to 25 years in prison, with Merrill having to serve at least 70% of the sentence prior to being considered for parole.