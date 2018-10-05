Mason City man sentenced to 160 days on assault charge

MASON CITY — It’s over five months in jail for a Mason City man who struck a man in the face with a knife earlier this year.

28-year-old Jared Kropf was accused of being involved in an incident back on June 8th in the 900 block of 16th Northeast where he allegedly got into a verbal dispute which led him to pull a pocket knife out and hit the victim in the face with the closed knife. The victim suffered an orbital fracture on the right side of his face. Kropf is also accused of damaging a car that belonged to the victim.

Kropf originally pleaded not guilty to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and second-degree criminal mischief. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Kropf this week pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury, with the criminal mischief charge being dismissed.

District Judge James Drew sentenced Kropf to 160 days in jail along with a $315 fine.