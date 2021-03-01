      Weather Alert

Mason City man sentenced to 15 years on theft, eluding charges

Mar 1, 2021 @ 10:56am

NORA SPRINGS — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a chase has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

29-year-old Jordan Pohlman was charged with second-degree theft as a habitual offender and eluding after an incident on November 12th where a Nora Springs police officer saw Pohlman driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. After the officer activated his lights and siren, Pohlman sped away with other Floyd County law enforcement eventually joining the pursuit which ended when Pohlman crashed into an electrical pole.

District Judge Peter Newell this past week sentenced Pohlman up to 15 years in prison on the two charges.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store pleads not guilty
Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
Two-vehicle crash south of Rockwell kills Mason City man
Belmond man pleads guilty to vehicle theft, eluding Cerro Gordo County law enforcement
After email controversy, UI dental school dean stepping down in June