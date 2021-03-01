Mason City man sentenced to 15 years on theft, eluding charges
NORA SPRINGS — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a chase has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
29-year-old Jordan Pohlman was charged with second-degree theft as a habitual offender and eluding after an incident on November 12th where a Nora Springs police officer saw Pohlman driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. After the officer activated his lights and siren, Pohlman sped away with other Floyd County law enforcement eventually joining the pursuit which ended when Pohlman crashed into an electrical pole.
District Judge Peter Newell this past week sentenced Pohlman up to 15 years in prison on the two charges.