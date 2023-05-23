Mason City man sentenced to 12 years for deliberately crashing into law enforcement vehicle

MASON CITY — A Mason City man convicted of deliberately crashing his vehicle into a law enforcement vehicle has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

37-year-old Jacob Cullum was convicted by a Cerro Gordo County jury in March of second-degree criminal mischief and eluding with speeds over 25 miles per hour, both Class D felonies, as well as driving while barred.

A criminal complaint stated law enforcement encountered Cullum in the early morning hours of December 29th, with Cullum leading a chase that went more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, with Cullum deliberately backing into the patrol vehicle to try to disable it, causing over $1500 damage.

Judge Karen Salic sentenced Cullum on Monday to five years in prison each on the criminal mischief and eluding charges and two years on the driving while barred charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.