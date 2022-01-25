      Weather Alert

Mason City man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to multiple thefts

Jan 25, 2022 @ 10:40am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man guilty of multiple burglaries has been sentenced to prison.

39-year-old Ryan Allen was charged with second-degree theft after allegedly taking more than $1500 from the fish game belonging to Liquor Tobacco and Grocery at 18 North Monroe on July 4th. Allen was later charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary after being accused of burglarizing the Dairy Queen in Mason City on August 7th, confronting an employee inside the business with a knife, stealing her cell phone and preventing her from immediately escaping.

In the Liquor Tobacco and Grocery theft, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was sentenced to five years in prison. In the Dairy Queen burglary, Allen pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to ten years in prison, with the sentences to be served at the same time.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt mandated that 65% of the total sentence needed to be served prior to Allen being eligible for parole.

