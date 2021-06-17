Mason City man sentenced for prostitution
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who pleaded guilty to prostitution has been given a suspended prison sentence.
40-year-old David Welsher was arrested on the morning of June 18th of last year after he allegedly paid $50 to a person under the age of 18 in exchange for a sexual act. Welsher pleaded guilty last month to the Class D felony charge.
Judge Adam Sauer sentenced Welsher on Wednesday to a five year suspended prison sentence, which shall be served consecutively with a sentence to be imposed in a Wright County sexual abuse case.