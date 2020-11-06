Mason City man sentenced for harboring a runaway
MASON CITY —A Mason City man accused with two others of harboring a runaway has been sentenced to a week in jail.
38-year-old Eric Anderson, 59-year-old Leroy Lomholt, and 33-year-old Megan Carlyle of Mason City were arrested in February for harboring a runaway against the wishes of their parents.
Police say the three provided shelter to a known runaway under the age of 18 who was voluntarily absent without the consent of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian. The child was located and was taken back to her home with no foul play being suspected.
Lomholt pleaded guilty to the charge back on October 5th. He was sentenced last week by Judge Karen Salic to a year in jail with all but seven days suspended. Lomholt was also placed on two years probation.
A plea change hearing is set for Carlyle on November 10th.
Anderson had the charge in this case dismissed but was sentenced in August to two years in prison after pleading guilty in a separate harboring a runaway case.