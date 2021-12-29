Mason City man sentenced for alcohol-related accident that injured two
MASON CITY — It’s two weeks in jail for a Mason City man involved in a crash that injured two people.
21-year-old Kade Hambly was accused of running a stop sign at the intersection of 265th Street and Ulmus Avenue just east of the Mason City city limits on the night of July 16th and collided with another vehicle, with both of the occupants being transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
A criminal complaint stated that Hambly admitted to consuming alcohol and later had a blood alcohol content test result of .142.
Hambly was originally charged with operating while under the influence second offense and driving while revoked. Hambly as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to the OWI charge and was sentenced this week by District Associate Judge Adam Sauer to 365 days in jail, with all but 14 days being suspended and credit for time served. Hambly was also placed on one year probation and must also pay a fine of $1875.