Mason City man sent to prison on meth dealing charge
By KGLO News
|
Jul 16, 2019 @ 11:38 AM

CHARLES CITY — It’s 25 years in prison for a Mason City man convicted of dealing methamphetamine.

35-year-old Jeremy Round was arrested in May of last year as Charles City police said they found 50 grams of meth in his possession. Round was convicted of possession with the intent to deliver meth by a Floyd County jury in May after a two-day trial.

Round was sentenced by District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday to 25 years in prison, with Round not being eligible for parole until at least a third of his sentence is completed. Round was also fine $5000, which was suspended.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cerro Gordo supervisors approve second reading of golf cart ordinance Howard County man who was fugitive pleads not guilty to federal firearms charges Ankeny woman pleads guilty in Clear Lake assault case Grassley comments on president’s tweet controversy Team from Adaptive Sports Iowa to ride RAGBRAI again Jury awards gay state official $1.5 million in discrimination case