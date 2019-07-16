Mason City man sent to prison on meth dealing charge

CHARLES CITY — It’s 25 years in prison for a Mason City man convicted of dealing methamphetamine.

35-year-old Jeremy Round was arrested in May of last year as Charles City police said they found 50 grams of meth in his possession. Round was convicted of possession with the intent to deliver meth by a Floyd County jury in May after a two-day trial.

Round was sentenced by District Judge Rustin Davenport on Monday to 25 years in prison, with Round not being eligible for parole until at least a third of his sentence is completed. Round was also fine $5000, which was suspended.