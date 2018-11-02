Mason City man sent to prison on child endangerment charge

BRITT — It’s prison time for a Mason City man who spanked a child with a belt and caused severe bruising.

33-year-old Charles Pennington pleaded guilty to child endangerment resulting in bodily injury. The Iowa Department of Human Services started an investigation into Pennington back in March after being contacted about severe bruising on a four-year-old Britt boy’s buttocks, lower back and upper legs. The boy told DHS that the bruises were the result of being spanked with a belt.

District Judge Karen Salic sentenced Pennington recently to five years in prison, ordered him to complete parenting classes as well as mental health and anger management treatment, and issued a $750 fine.