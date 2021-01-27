Mason City man sent to prison for stealing truck, high-speed chase
MASON CITY — A Mason City man who stole a truck and led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Cerro Gordo and Franklin counties last summer is heading to prison.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department said on the night of August 5th, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup near the intersection of 250th Street and Lark Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop with the pursuit starting and going south on Lark into Franklin County with speeds reaching near 100 miles per hour.
After reaching County Road C-13, the driver continued about a quarter mile south on gravel before losing control and crashing into the east ditch. The driver was located a short time later in a corn field, resisted arrest, and was taken into custody after being tased.
27-year-old Dillon Rasmussen pleaded guilty to eluding, second-degree theft, second-offense OWI and second-offense possession of methamphetamine. He was recently sentenced to a total of five years in prison and was fined a total of $1875.