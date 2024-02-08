KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man receives suspended sentence on dependent adult abuse charge

February 8, 2024 10:54AM CST
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse.

65-year-old Derek Phillips was charged back in June after an investigation by the Mason City Police Department. A criminal complaint stated that Phillips became a payee for a dependent adult who was being cared for at a nursing home. Phillips was required to use the dependent adult’s SSI for those nursing home services, but the complaint says Phillips instead was using the SSI for his own needs.

Phillips in December as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse by exploitation exceeding $100, a Class D felony, with prosecutors recommending a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years probation.

District Associate Judge Adam Sauer agreed with the sentencing recommendation during a hearing held on Wednesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

